MSGT Donald Conrad Stowe, US Airforce (Ret) Ladson - MSGT Donald Conrad Stowe, US Airforce (Ret), 82, of Ladson, husband of Donna Maria Rice-Stowe, passed away on January 12, 2020 at his residence. Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Donald was born June 21, 1937 in Winston-Salem, NC, son of the late Roby Conrad and Marjorie Hauser Stowe. He Retired from the U.S. Airforce as a Master Sergeant and was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed reading, flying radio control planes, wood working, camping and boating. Survivors in addition to his wife Donna are: two daughters: Beverly Ann Stowe and Lynn Stowe Ihnen (James) both of Ladson; three step-daughters: Melinda Jean Lipscomb of Ladson, Mary Ellen McGrew (Daniel) of Summerville and Rianne Edwards-Salley (Marty) of Ladson; five grandchildren: Ashley Marchant (Houston), Miranda Salley, Emily Marchant, Logan Ihnen, and Dillon Ihnen; and one great-grandson, Rhett Kappler. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one brother, Anthony Stowe.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020