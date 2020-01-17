|
Donald W. Dyke Jr., 91, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on Wednesday, January 15. Don was born August 14, 1928 in Charleston. He was the son of the late Donnell Dyke and Louise Ott Dyke. He served in the Navy in the fifties, was manager of the Advance store on King St. for many years and retired from the Naval Supply Center after 30 years of service in 1990. Don loved woodworking and could build furniture or anything with skill and pleasure. He enjoyed many of his retirement years working on various projects with his buddy and neighbor, Gary Bohler. Don was preceded in death by his two brothers, Charlie Dyke and Jimmy Dyke. Don is survived by his daughter, Rebecca VanDyke (Harry Fischer), son R. Bruce Dyke, two grandchildren Mandy Lingle (Ricky) and J. Brian Dyke (Ashley) and four great-grandchildren, Lorelei and Blais Lingle and twins Evelyn and Brayson Dyke all of Charleston. A Graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3pm at Carolina Memorial Park Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020