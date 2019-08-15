Donald E. Green SUMMERVILLE - Donald Eugene Green 74, a Summerville, SC resident, born in Bethesda, OH, December 17, 1944, to Doris Wilma and James Clovis Green, passed away Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at Trident Hospital. Mr. Green was born the youngest of six whom all preceded him in death. Don went to Union Local HS and joined the Air Force immediately after graduation. He served 22 years as an NCO retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a Central Steam & Power Plant Supervisor. During his time he was also 1st SGT to Civil Engineering Squadron. The USAF took him to South Dakota, Michigan, Washington, Alaska and South Carolina where he was able to pursue his love of bass fishing. He went on to work for the College of Charleston for 22 years as a Maintenance Technician. He could often be found with a bunch of guys down at the boat landing in Oakbrook on the Ashley River telling stories and sharing secrets. He was loved by many and never met a person who he didn't leave an impression on. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Laura Green, his son Donald A., his daughter and son-in-law Mary Kathryn and Tommy Windham; granddaughter Dani Green and great-grandson Salem Green. Family visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug 17th at Simplicity located at 281 Treeland Dr., Suite E, North Charleston, SC 29418. Memorials may be made in his honor to the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019