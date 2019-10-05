Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston , SC 29414 (843)-763-7664 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Johns Island Presbyterian Church 2550 Bohicket Road Johns Island , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. Colonel Donald E. Ruff, USAF (Ret.) Seabrook Island, Sc - Lt. Colonel (Retired) Donald E. Ruff, 76, completed his 2 year gracious and valiant journey with glioblastoma on Sept. 24, 2019. He and his devoted wife, Vera Jean, made it their mission to offer hope and encouragement to others diagnosed with this condition. Born in, Columbus, OH, Don graduated from Linden McKinley High School as valedictorian, received a BS degree from The Ohio State University. He earned a Master of Science degree in International Affairs from Boston University. He served in the United States Air Force for 27 years on active and active reserve duty as an intelligence officer achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel. Among his assignments were tours in Berlin, Vietnam, and Operation Desert Storm. A man of multiple talents and creativity, he diligently maintained and developed his cherished home, including building his 100 foot dock, landscaping, maintaining vehicles, and managing investments with precision. Don was a "miracle Man" breezing through treatments as Vera Jean drove him thousands of miles to Duke Cancer Center for a clinical trial which they prayed would bring a treatment for glioblastoma. As a member of Johns Island Presbyterian Church, Don served as an Elder carefully overseeing building and grounds, established the JIPC Endowment Fund, was an avid advocate for church security, enjoyed serving as an usher, and prepared many delicious breakfasts for his beloved Men's Bible Study Group. Seabrook Island was especially dear to Don's heart as the site where he and Vera Jean eloped and were married. Soon thereafter, they built their beloved house. During his early years on Seabrook Island, Don served on the Finance Committee, Turtle Patrol (taking grandchidren on those early morning walks) and CERT. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Virginia Ruff, Brother, Dale Ruff, and sister, Donna Jean Estep. In addition to his wife, Vera Jean, he is survived by sons, Robert C. Ruff (Linda) of West Palm Beach, FL and Steven E. Ruff, of Columbus, OH, step-children, Kara Trott (Bob Philips) of Columbus, OH and Charleston, SC, Darla kay lannarino, of Charlotte, NC, Richard J. Trott, (Erin) of Columbus, OH, 8 grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren, brothers, Rev. Daniel Ruff (Lee) of Granville, Oh and David Ruff of Ostrander, OH. numerous nieces and nephews, and special family friend, Susan Cotner, of Columbus, OH. Special thanks go to Carolina Health Care and his loving caregivers, Candace Stone, in particular as well as The Duke Cancer Center team of Dr. Henry Friedman, Rosemary Ketring, and Mark Johnson, and the attentive staff at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Durham medical district. Don's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 AM at Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC with Dr. Laurey Hartwell Harrell officiating. Military Honors will follow. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Contributions in his memory can be made to The Johns Island Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC 29455 or The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710. The journey continues... A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019

