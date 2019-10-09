Lt. Colonel Donald E. Ruff USAF (Ret.) (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Johns Island Presbyterian Church
2550 Bohicket Road
Johns Island, SC
Obituary
Lt. Colonel Donald E. Ruff, USAF (Ret.) Seabrook Island, Sc - A Celebration of Lt. Colonel Donald E. Ruff, USAF, (Ret.) Life will be held Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 AM at Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC with Dr. Laurey Hartwell Harrell officiating. Military Honors will follow. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Contributions in his memory can be made to The Johns Island Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 2550 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island, SC 29455 or The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
