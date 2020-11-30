1/
Donald Edward Seatter
Donald Edward Seatter The Villages, Fl - Donald Edward Seatter, age 82, formerly of Charleston, SC, died on November 24, 2020 at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Don is survived by his wife, Davida (Dave), his daughter, Deborah (Debbie) Mace, her husband, Charles (Chip) and their children, Nick, Colin and his wife, Susan and daughter, Riley. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Gail Rigby and his step-son, Charles (Chip) Rigby, his wife, Dana and their children, Charles (Chas), Anna and Erin. Don was born on September 10, 1938 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Joseph and Elizabeth Seatter. He graduated in 1962 from The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio with a bachelor's degree in Clinical Psychology and continued his education for a master's degree at Kent State University. He retired in 1999 from the Social Security Administration (SSA) after a 36-year long career, serving in various executive positions in Ohio, Maryland and South Carolina where he last served as Manager of the Charleston District Office. The family would like to thank the doctor, nurses, aids and volunteers at Cornerstone Hospice, where he was treated with great kindness and dignity in the final week of his life. Don will be forever remembered and missed by his family, friends and co-workers...and by his 7-year old Springer Spaniel, McLeod. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
