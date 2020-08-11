1/1
Donald Eugene Cain
1930 - 2020
Donald Eugene Cain N. Charleston - Donald Eugene Cain, age 89, of North Charleston, born December 6, 1930 in Washington, Pennsylvania, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was a proud to have served his country as Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy and on the USS Gyatt, remaining an active member in their reunions every year. His military career and subsequent civil service career combined for a total of 40 years. He was an active member of Aldergate United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he served as President of United Methodist Men for 6 years, was a trustee, and contributed countless hours and moneys to the church he loved so much. He had served as president of the Northwoods Estates Civic League. He was an avid fisherman and could on one of many rivers and lakes in the area for much of his life after retirement. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret, his twin sister, Donna and his parents. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Scott, daughters Joyce Ann Hudson and husband, Fred of Noblesville, IN and Donna M. Cain, of North Charleston, granddaughters, Marje Reynolds and husband, Will of Noblesville, IN and Jessica Hudson, of Austin, TX. His great-granddaughters, Callie Otto and Clara Reynolds of Noblesville, IN. A Memorial Service will be held at Aldergate United Methodist Church, 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. A special thanks and love to Alice Smith, caregiver and friend and Hospice of Charleston for easing the transition for both of us. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aldergate UMC are appreciated. Arrangements handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Aldergate United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Memorial Gardens
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8435532228
