Donald Francis Lawson COLUMBIA, SC - Born May 19, 1958, in Columbia, SC. Donald was called home to be with our Lord on January 1, 2020, in Beaufort, SC. Donald was a wonderful and devoted brother and friend. Always held his head high, loved Jesus, and those around him. He loved his family. He was "Momma's" boy, her free spirit. Donald was born for shrimping and riding his Harley. He said these two things gave a feeling of freedom most people will never experience. Preceding him in death are his parents, Frances Virginia and John William (Bill) Lawson and brother, William Franklin Lawson. Surviving siblings are: sister, Alice Alger of St. Augustine, FL; two brothers, Danny Lawson of Brunswick, GA, and John Lawson, of Newport, NC. Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 611 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, SC 29906. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 29, 2020
