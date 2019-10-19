Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
1958 - 2019
Donald H. Jones Jr. Obituary
Donald H Jones, Jr. Summerville - Donald Harris Jones, Jr., 60, of Summerville, husband of Sharon K. McKendrick Jones, passed away Friday, October, 18, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2 to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Oakbrook Chapel, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville followed by his funeral service at 3 o'clock in the same chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 316 W Carolina Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 or St. George Episcopal Church-Back Pack Buddy Program, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Mr. Jones was born December 11, 1958 in Greensboro, NC, son of Mrs. Betty Ann Owens Deshotels and the late Donald H. Jones. Mr. Jones served in the National Guard and was employed by Roper St. Francis Hospital as a Maintenance Technician for 15 years. Survivors, including his wife Sharon, are his stepson: Jared Shapiro (Demi) of Summerville, his mother-in-law: Lillie McKendrick, two brothers and a sister: Jamie Jones (Brenda) of Summerville, Mark Jones (Lisa) of Summerville and Suzie Rabon (Curtis) of Summerville and several nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019
