Donald H. Williams ST. GEORGE, SC - Mr. Donald H. Williams of St. George entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Hezikiah (Kie) Williams and Thelma Wright. He leaves to cherish his memory, Mrs. Phoebie A. Williams; his siblings, the late James (Debbie) Williams, Prince (Albertha) Williams, Carolyn (the late Thomas) Ross, Linda Williams, Bill Jerome Williams and Kevin (Tina) Williams; his two daughters, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. All services will be held in St. George, SC.
