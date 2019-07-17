Donald Herndon WALTERBORO - The relatives and friends of the Herndon family are invited to attend the funeral services of the late Donald Allison Herndon, which will be conducted 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, July 20, 2019, from The First Baptist Church of Walterboro, located in the Historic District, 124 South Memorial Avenue, Walterboro. The Reverend James W. Williams, Jr. and The Reverend Fr. Randy Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow in Glendale Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The family has respectfully requested that attending members of the South Carolina Funeral Directors Association serve as honorary escorts; and their presence is requested at the Narthex of The First Baptist Church at 2:30pm that afternoon. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, memorial contributions may be directed in his memory to the following: Billy Graham's Samaritan's Purse, Post Office Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607; or donate at: www.samaritanspurse.org; or to the Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, 17250 Old Frederick Road., Mount Airy, Maryland 21771; or donate at:www.gentlegiantsdrafthorserescue.org. Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation from 5:00 until 8:00 this Friday evening at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019