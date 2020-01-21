|
|
Donald Jerome Judy, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Donald Jerome Judy, Sr., 72, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at WJB Dorn VA Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Donald was born on March 14, 1947, in Summerville, SC, son of the late Luder Jerome Judy, Sr. and the late Corrine Inez McDonald Marshall. Donald was a member of Lydia Baptist Church from a young child. He served in the United States Navy and Army National Guard. He was a member of the Summerville Masonic Lodge and was also a Shriner. Mr. Judy was an entrepreneur at heart but also had careers with the GE plant, Exxon Chemical and the Navy Shipyard. He mostly enjoyed his time as a jeweler when his father taught him jewelry and watch repair that lead him to open his own store DJ's jewelers in Summerville. After his retirement from the Naval Shipyard he worked for the Dorchester County School district as a Bus Aide. He enjoyed being the Grandpa to all the children. Donald loved old cars, horses, dancing, and was passionate about collecting other people's old treasures that were discarded. He would always say someone might need that! Survivors include: three children: Tina Judy Horne (James) of Blythewood, Jennifer Judy Reynolds (Donald) of Moncks Corner, and Kelly Judy Laurence (Matthew) of Summerville; nine grandchildren: Kristen Brumbaugh (Andrew), Taylor Griffin (Campbell), Samuel Horne, Jonathan Harrington, Cobye Reynolds, Katelin Reynolds, Meghan Laurence, Noah Laurence, and Lucas Laurence; two great-grandchildren: Emma Brumbaugh and Benjamin Brumbaugh; and four siblings: Ronald Andrew Judy, Sr. (Patricia) of Bamburg, Luder Jerome Judy, III (Wanda) of Summerville, Cheryl Johnson (Eddie) of Hilton Head, and Tanya Richburg (the late Steve) of Bonneau. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: son, Donald Jerome Judy, Jr.; sister, Natalie Whetsell; step-father, Lewis Marshall; step-mother, Ruby Judy; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Burney.
