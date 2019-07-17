Donald John Karabaich N. Charleston - It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Donald J. Karabaich. Donald gently eased into eternal resting on July 17, 2019, with his family at his bedside. Donald, leaves behind his wife Heide of more than 53 years, his two children Andrea Karabaich McDonough, Donald P Karabaich, his son-in-law David J McDonough, daughter-in-law Lauren Malavet Karabaich, grandchildren LaurenMcDonough, Tyler Karabaich, David McDonough,Jr., Nicole Karabaich, his brother Anthony Edward Karabaich, and many nieces and nephews. Donald is preceded in death by sister Mildred Orlich, brother Joseph Karabaich, sister Anne Orlich, nephews Thomas Karabaich, Sylvester Celebrini, & Joseph Karabaich, and one of his greatest loves, his dog Dearie. Donald born of Croatian desent in 1929 to the parents of Joseph & Filomena. He returned to Croatia at a young age, only to return to the United States as a teenager. Donald started his career in the hotel industry as a hotel elevator operator in 1947, and led a story book career for more than 53 years. He retired as a celebrated employee from the St. Moritz Hotel in New York City. He rose through the ranks, while receiving industry accolades as the "Bellman of the Year" in 1975, where he was famed on the Merv Griffin Show & To Tell the Truth, while appearing in several television commercials. Donald lived in New York City, Croatia, Whitestone NY, Merrick Long Island, and recently moved to Summerville, SC. Donald also served his country with distinguish and honor, as an Intelligence Officer with the United Sates Army from 1951-1953, during the Korean War. His love for his family was evident. Donald, better known as "Opa" was loved and will be missed by all his family members. Opa loved to watch golf, tennis, and Futbol, where his favorite team Croatia made it to the finals in 2018. His passion for gardening emanates from his love for fig trees, as he tended to many in his backyard. He enjoyed the many outings with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the many worldwide travels throughout his lifetime, which included being the partner and model for the thousands of pictures that Heide (Omi) has taken throughout the years. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock and 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019