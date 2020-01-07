|
|
Donald Lee Henderson Charleston - Donald Lee Henderson, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Harriet Fulton Henderson entered into eternal rest on January 3, 2020. His Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the American Legion Post #147, 968 Folly Road at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Donald was born April 27, 1937 in Chester County, South Carolina, son of the late Landrum Henderson and Ellen Dillinger Henderson. He was the former owner of Folly Road Tackle Shop, a member of American Legion Post 147 and Post 445. Donald is survived by his two sons: Richard E. Buford (Toree) and Ryan Henderson (Jamie); daughter, Hollie Murphy (Mike); brother, Landrum "Junebug" Henderson (Elaine); sister, Patricia Wilkes; seven grandchildren: Findlay, Sarah Beth, Molly, Ethan, Kaylin, Bailey, Daria, Rachael and Anthony; and one great-granddaughter, Catherine. He was predeceased by two brothers: Floyd and Grady Henderson and a grandson, Zachary. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 147, Post 445, or to Commanders Honors. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020