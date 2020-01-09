Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
American Legion Post #147
968 Folly Road
Charleston, SC
Donald Lee Henderson


1937 - 2020
Donald Lee Henderson Charleston - The Celebration of Life service for Donald Lee Henderson will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the American Legion Post #147, 968 Folly Road, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 147, VFW Post 445 or to Commander's Honors. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
