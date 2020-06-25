Donald Lee Johnson Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee Johnson, Sr. Charleston - Mr. Donald L. Johnson, Sr., of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1956 to the late Adam and Victoria Johnson, Sr.. He leaves to cherish his memories, three children: Shameka Bennett, Donald Johnson, and Cherrelle Bigelow (Jebraille), one granddaughter Miss Skylar Bennett- Scott, two brothers, and two sisters, Benjamin Johnson (Jeanette), Sinclair Johnson, Beverly Johnson (the late Lawrence), and Ella Mae Lewis. He was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin, Ronald L. Johnson and Adam Johnson, Jr.. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 AM at Monrovia Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. Viewing for Mr. Johnson will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved