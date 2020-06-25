Donald Lee Johnson, Sr. Charleston - Mr. Donald L. Johnson, Sr., of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1956 to the late Adam and Victoria Johnson, Sr.. He leaves to cherish his memories, three children: Shameka Bennett, Donald Johnson, and Cherrelle Bigelow (Jebraille), one granddaughter Miss Skylar Bennett- Scott, two brothers, and two sisters, Benjamin Johnson (Jeanette), Sinclair Johnson, Beverly Johnson (the late Lawrence), and Ella Mae Lewis. He was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin, Ronald L. Johnson and Adam Johnson, Jr.. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 AM at Monrovia Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. Viewing for Mr. Johnson will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.