Donald "Don" Lovelace Hanahan - The Mass of Christian burial for Donald "Don" Lovelace will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410 at 11:00 am. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will take place in the Garden of Valor, Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Donald's name to the Scleroderma Foundation, found at https://srfcure.org/donate/ A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019