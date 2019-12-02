|
In Loving MemoryOf DONALD R. SMITH, SR. June 14, 1936 ~ Nov. 29, 1998 God took him home, it was his will, but in our hearts we love him still; His memory is as dear today as in the hours he passed away. We often sit and think of him when we are all alone, for memory is the only friend that grief can call its own. Missed by wife Laura, Children Donnie Jr., Travis, Daughter-in-law Sonde, Grandchildren Michael John, Doc and Taylor. "Love you forever and a day"
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 3, 2019