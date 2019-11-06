Donald Ray Hagan Charleston - Donald Ray Hagan, 66, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 5, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 10:00a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Donald was born November 22, 1952 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Wilbur Hagan and the late Eula Ray Hagan. He was a graduate of the College of Charleston and a retired investigator with George Sink Law Firm. He is survived by his brother, Bobby Steve Hagan (Cheryl); sister, Joan Marie Hagan all of Charleston, SC; niece, Toya Engel; and great-nephews, Jarad Craven and Taylor Engel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 107 West Park Blvd., Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 7, 2019