Donald Ray Hagan Charleston - The Funeral Service for Donald Ray Hagan will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 107 West Park Blvd., Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019