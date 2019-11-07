Donald Ray Hagan (1952 - 2019)
  • "A good man and friend has gone Home. I will miss his..."
    - Ron Watkins
  • "Greg and I are so sorry to hear of Don's passing. We will..."
    - Jada Gaynor
  • "Bobby and Joan, I am very sorry for your loss. I will..."
    - Wade Fisher
  • "Bobby, Joan and family, I am so sorry to hear of Donald's..."
    - Joanie Clute
  • "Dear Joan, I am so sorry to hear about your brother Don's..."
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Obituary
Donald Ray Hagan Charleston - The Funeral Service for Donald Ray Hagan will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 107 West Park Blvd., Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 723-2524
