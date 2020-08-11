Donald Verne Marti Charleston - Donald Verne Marti, 90, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 8, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Phoebe Erickson Marti of 63 years. He was born in Canton, OH the son of William Peter Marti and Lois Lynch Marti. One sister, Marilynn Newton of Beaver, PA, survives. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Herbert, Harold, Robert, Rollin and by three sisters, Ruth Ann Maratta, Maxine Domergue and Elaine Hertneky. Mr. Marti was raised in Ambridge, PA and graduated from Ambridge High School and received a bachelors degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After serving four years in the United States Air Force, he was employed by IBM in Pittsburgh and later with J. R. McCartan Company in Pittsburgh and Chicago. Retiring early, Don enjoyed life with his wife at Seabrook Island. He was one of the founders of the Club at Seabrook Island and contributed to the Charleston Symphony in planning golf tournaments and ushering for the children's concerts. Golf and music, playing with the Charleston Community Band, and travels with Phoebe all over the world, were his passions. Arrangements are being made by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel and inurnment will be in the columbarium at Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community. Services will be private. Many thanks go out to everyone at Bishop Gadsden for their love and concerns during this time, and especially to all the caregivers and staff at BG. Memorials may be sent to The Employees Appreciation Fund, One Bishop Gadsden Way, James Island, SC 29412 or a charity of your choice
