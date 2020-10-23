Donald Wayne Toler LIBERTY, MS - Donald Wayne Toler, 73, of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Donald was born July 12, 1947 in Liberty, MS, the son of the late Wayne Toler and Ruth Gordon Toler. He received his Teaching Degree at University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS and got his Master's Degree at South Alabama University. He moved to Charleston, South Carolina in 1989 and taught in the Berkeley County School system for twenty-four years. He retired to his hometown of Liberty, MS in 2014. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Toler and Ruth Gordon Toler, and his partner, John Sullivan. He is survived by his brother, Thomas G. "Tommy" Toler and wife, Cheryl; two nieces, Trae Bernstein and Taylor Toler Frederic; aunt, Demaris "Sissy" Rollins; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brown Funeral Home in Mississippi is in charge of Don's arrangements. Don requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to lowcountry causes that he cherished and was philanthropic to: Alliance For Full Acceptance, 1801 Reynolds Ave Suite 1, North Charleston, SC 20405 www.affa-sc.org
. Palmetto Community Care, 3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston, SC 29405 www.palmettocommunitycare.org
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
