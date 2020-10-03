1/1
Donald William Kee
1941 - 2020
Donald William Kee Mt. Pleasant - Donald William Kee, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, husband of Verna Mears Kee, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 28, 2020. Don passed away at home after an extended illness, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Verna Mears Kee of Mt. Pleasant, SC, four children: Susan Kearse Clayton (Jimmy) of Ehrhardt, SC, Stephanie Coste Kee Henderson (Scott), Cameron Kee (Emily), Ansley Kee Galman (Marc), and three grandsons, Logan Galman, Andrew Galman, and Levi Galman, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Due to Corona Virus restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road and burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 2, 2020
Don was my very best friend for 50 years. I loved him like a brother. He and I shared many, many good times together.
GARY IRVINE
Friend
October 2, 2020
Truly an icon of the Waterfront Community.

You won't know if you don't go.
Sean O'Toole
Friend
