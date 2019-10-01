|
Donella McLeod Tavel Inabinett Greenville, SC - Donella McLeod Tavel Inabinett was lifted by the arms of Jesus to her heavenly home on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Greenville, SC. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 o'clock AM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Christ St. Pauls Episcopal Church Cemetery, Yonges Island, SC. Donella (also known as Tita in the Lowcountry) was born July 28, 1928 in Adams Run, SC. She was the daughter of the late Robert LePage Tavel and Sarah Wilkinson Bailey Tavel. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Louie Thomas Inabinett, Sr, her firstborn son Robert Roland Inabinett, sister Bobbie Ione Tavel and brother Edward Marion Tavel. She loved the Lord having been reared in the Methodist Church and at her death was a member of Roper Mt. Baptist Church - Greenville, SC. Donella was a graduate of St. Pauls High School, Yonges Island, SC and St. Francis Xavier Infirmary School of Nursing, Charleston, SC where she completed her training as a Registered Nurse in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. She retired as Nursing Director of the Greenville County Detoxification Center having worked in the area of Chemical Dependency for 17 years. She was a former member of the National Consortium of Chemical Dependency Nursing, Inc. She was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, cousin and friend who dearly loved everyone and lived a life of caring and compassion for others above all else. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Louie Thomas Inabinett, Jr., Donald McLeod Inabinett, Sherry Ellen Inabinett Parker-Patterson, and Patricia LePage Inabinett McGauly; grandchildren, Matthew Clifford Parker (Shana), Victoria Tavel Parker, Sarah Anne LePage Parker and Bailey LePage McGauly; Great- grandchildren, Jack McLeod Parker, Penelope Violet Parker, and Nathaniel Timothy Lincoln Parker. Loving sister Mary Ellen Tavel Budds, nephews, Dr. Edward Marion Tavel, Jr and family, and Alan Stephens Tavel and family, special niece Ann "Cookie" Way, and other beloved family and friends. Memorials may be made to Roper Mt. Baptist Church, 300 Roper Mt. Rd. Ext., Greenville, SC 29615 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019