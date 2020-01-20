|
In Loving Memory of Donna "Marie" Browder Aug. 31,1959 ~ Jan. 21, 2019 "Come With Me" God saw you getting tired A cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you And whispered "Come With Me." With tearful eyes we watched you suffer And saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating Your tender hands at rest. God took you home to prove to us He only takes the best. Love Always, Junior, kids, grandkids & great grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 21, 2020