Donna Bryant Sharp Charleston - Donna Bryant Sharp, 80, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Ernest Dewey Sharp entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 in Victory Baptist Church, 335 Woodland Shores Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Donna was born May 30, 1938 in Jackson, Mississippi, daughter of the late Russell Don Bryant and Alice Morris Bryant Smith. She was a retired Surgical Unit Secretary with MUSC and a member of Victory Baptist Church. Donna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ernest; four daughters: Joni S. Topping (Robert) of N. Charleston, Julie Elizabeth Kelly of Charleston, Kathleen Marie Hunt (William) of Walterboro and Kelly S. Jowers (John) of Charleston; son, Ernest D. Sharp, Jr. of Charleston; sister, Joyce Haggstrom of CA; 10 grandchildren: Sharon Yap, Annick Credeur, Jessica Topping, Taylor Auchtung, Anna Kelly, Jeremy Jowers, Wyatt Jowers, Glenn Hunt, Josh Hunt and Jennifer Hunt; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Jowers. Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 335 Woodland Shores Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019