Donna Chapman Marshall ROCK HILL, SC- Mrs Donna Chapman Marshall, age 66, passed away May 27, 2019. Born in Rockingham, NC, Donna was a daughter of Peggy Willoughby Chapman and the late William Zach Chapman. She graduated from Clemson University with a B.A. in Psychology and a Masters Degree of Education and Guidance. Donna later received her M.B.A. at Winthrop University and became a real estate broker. She was also a co-owner of Rock Hill Property Management and an avid Clemson fan. Surviving are her husband Robert Knight Marshall Jr., of Rock Hill and her daughters Dr. Anna Marshall and Margaret Marshall of Charleston, both are members of the Society of First Families of South Carolina and the French Huguenot Society of South Carolina. Also surviving are her mother, Peggy Joyce Chapman; her sister Anne Chapman Pichirallo, and her sister Beth Chapman Honeycutt. Memorials May be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019