Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
1971 - 2019
Donna Dukes Miller Obituary
Donna Dukes Miller Ravenel - Donna Dukes Miller, 48, of Ravenel, wife of Jay M. Miller, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Jackson, SC. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.rememberthose.org or www.samaritanspurse.org. Donna was born on August 7, 1971 in Columbia, SC, daughter of the late Melvin "Carey" Dukes and Carolyn Mary Dukes. She graduated Class of 1989 from Berkeley High School. Survivors in addition to her husband Jay are: Kayla Long (Josh) of Goose Creek, SC, Jessica Miller of Ravenel and Kenzie Miller of Ravenel; grandson: Finn Long; brother: Carey "Bubba" Dukes (Jane) of Marietta, GA; sister: Karen Matthews of Ladson; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
