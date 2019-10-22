Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:30 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Donna E. Boykin Obituary
Donna E. Boykin Summerville - Donna E. Boykin, 73, of Summerville, wife of Michael L. Boykin, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Trident Medical Hospital. A Gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 3 to 4:30 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home followed by her Memorial Service at 4:30 o'clock. Following her memorial service visitors will be received at Foster Creek Villas, 59 Pulaski St., Villa 59, Goose Creek, SC 29445 (Naval Weapons Station) Donna was born February 12, 1946 in Upland, PA, but raised in Media, PA, the daughter of the late John S. Kates and Avalene Pruitt Kates. Donna served in the United States Navy and retired from the VA Hospital, Charleston, with over twenty years of active and civil service. Donna loved gardening, baking and reading. She cared deeply for animals and veterans and donated to many worthwhile causes. Her faith in God was great and helped guide her through many hard times. She was the oldest of three sisters. She was the matriarch and rock of the family. She was a force to be reckoned with if she was in her slippers and curlers. She was stern but loving and kept you in line with the "Look". She was loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to at or the Disabled Veterans Association at https://www.dav.org. Survivors, include her husband Michael, and two daughters: Cathi Sacks and Relea Boykin Meyer; one granddaughter: Arden Boykin, two sisters: Annette Collins (John) and Johnni Jordan (Jim), and brother in law: Bruce Boykin and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson: Jacob Boykin. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019
