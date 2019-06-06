Donna Elizabeth Greer DARLINGTON, SC - Donna Elizabeth Greer, 68, esteemed teacher, counselor, and stalwart friend of the young people she served, died Monday, June 3, at her home in Darlington. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, Donna's 69th birthday, at John Calvin Presbyterian Church in Florence at 11am with visitation before the funeral at 10am at the church. Born June 8, 1950 in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Craft Greer and Jack Donald Greer. In 1972 she graduated from Winthrop College with a BS in Music Education and completed her Masters of Education in Counseling in 1987 at the University of South Carolina. She put her education and experience entirely at the disposal of the young people in whom she invested her energy and her hope. A gifted musician, Donna pioneered new musical theatre programs in Florence at Moore Junior High and West Florence High School, touching and affecting the lives of hundreds of students who looked to her for direction and affirmation. Many of those students pursued professional or avocational careers in the arts and credit her with their success. Later, she used those same gifts at The Reading House, a bookstore and tutoring center she owned and operated in Charleston. Counseling became her true vocation as she served in the capacity of guidance and career counselor in several schools in the Charleston area. She enjoyed particular satisfaction from the work she did with students at the Charlestowne Academy and School of the Arts by introducing them to career paths to which they otherwise may not have been exposed. Donna's generosity of spirit manifested in a variety of volunteer positions. She was a long-time volunteer and supporter of Lighthouse Ministries, John Calvin Presbyterian Church where she was active in the music ministry, and the Florence Little Theater, among others. Donna was predeceased by her parents, Lib Greer and Jack Greer. She is survived by two sisters, Lynn Cole Greer of Goose Creek, SC, Alta Greer Sparks of Murrells Inlet, SC; and a brother, Marc Donald Greer of Darlington, SC; a nephew, Bryan Donald Greer; and three nieces, Tara Sparks Alford, Kelley Nicole Sparks, and Wendi Greer Hobin. Memorials made be made to Lighthouse Ministries, PO Box 6801, Florence, SC 29502. Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home and Crematory of Darlington is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com. "Her children rise up and call her blessed" Proverbs 31:28 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019