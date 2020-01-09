Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services
281 Treeland Drive
Ladson , SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Hale Dennis


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Hale Dennis Obituary
Donna Hale Dennis GOOSE CREEK - On the morning of January 7, 2020, Donna Hale Dennis passed away and went to be with the Lord. She was born to William Cecile Hale and Hattie Barfield Hale on January 17, 1959 in Rocky Mount NC. She was a 40 year career paralegal. She was married to David L Dennis, the love of her life, and had 24 wonderful years together and lived in Goose Creek, SC. She loved the beach and the lake house at Cross, SC with all the great lake friends. She was predeceased by her parents and one brother, Aulbry Hale. Her other surviving siblings are Donald and Gail Hale of Nashville NC, Gerald and Mollie Hale of Enfield, NC and Jim and Debbie Becknell of Red Oak, NC. Her memorial service will be held January 11, 2020 at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services at 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson SC at 9:30 am. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -