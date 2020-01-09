|
Donna Hale Dennis GOOSE CREEK - On the morning of January 7, 2020, Donna Hale Dennis passed away and went to be with the Lord. She was born to William Cecile Hale and Hattie Barfield Hale on January 17, 1959 in Rocky Mount NC. She was a 40 year career paralegal. She was married to David L Dennis, the love of her life, and had 24 wonderful years together and lived in Goose Creek, SC. She loved the beach and the lake house at Cross, SC with all the great lake friends. She was predeceased by her parents and one brother, Aulbry Hale. Her other surviving siblings are Donald and Gail Hale of Nashville NC, Gerald and Mollie Hale of Enfield, NC and Jim and Debbie Becknell of Red Oak, NC. Her memorial service will be held January 11, 2020 at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services at 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson SC at 9:30 am.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020