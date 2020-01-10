Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Donna Jones Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019, Ms. Donna Jones. The relatives and friend of Ms. Jones are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park. Ms. Jones is survived by her mother, Ms. Beatrice Jones. Viewing will be held a hour before the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843) 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
