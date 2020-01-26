|
Donna Lisa Horner Ladson - Donna Lisa Horner, 57, of Ladson, SC passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. A visitation will be held in Parks Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5 o'clock until service time. The funeral service will follow in Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 7 o'clock. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to My Sister's House, P.O. Box 71171, North Charleston, SC 29415. Donna was born on February 5, 1962 in Waukegan, IL, a daughter of Bob Autry and Myrte Crabb. She enjoyed watching TV and movies and loved spending time with her family and her dog, Samson. Donna is survived by her husband Kenny Horner of Ladson; Parents Myrte and Ken Crabb of Cottageville; sons Derrick Fetty and Brian Fetty of Ladson; Brothers David Crabb, Chip Crabb and Bubba Crabb, all of Cottageville, Greg Anderson of Austin, TX; sister Sheila of Beaufort; and 4 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Fetty; sisters, Gloria Smith, Gale Dodd and her 2nd mom, Ruth Bailey. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 27, 2020