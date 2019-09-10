Donna Lynn McKinnish N. CHARLESTON - Donna Lynn McKinnish of North Charleston, wife of Phillip McKinnish, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Milton E (Thelma) Sperlich of Hanahan, SC. She loved her family, her dog Romeo and laughter. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Adam Jeffords of Summerville. Her sisters: Julie Cramer of Holly Hill and Elizabeth Sperlich of Hanahan and her brother Lee (Gina) Sperlich of Hanahan and several nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother William Jones, brother-in-law David Cramer and great-nieces: Chaley, Kierri and Cierra. The family would like to thank Nurse Jennifer Granger with Regency Hospice for her loving care and support. The family will receive friends at Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, located at 781 Treeland Dr, Ladson, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00am with funeral services following at 10:30am. The Rev Buddy Locke is officiating. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019