Donna Lynn McKinnish

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lynn McKinnish.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donna Lynn McKinnish N. CHARLESTON - Donna Lynn McKinnish of North Charleston, wife of Phillip McKinnish, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Milton E (Thelma) Sperlich of Hanahan, SC. She loved her family, her dog Romeo and laughter. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Adam Jeffords of Summerville. Her sisters: Julie Cramer of Holly Hill and Elizabeth Sperlich of Hanahan and her brother Lee (Gina) Sperlich of Hanahan and several nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother William Jones, brother-in-law David Cramer and great-nieces: Chaley, Kierri and Cierra. The family would like to thank Nurse Jennifer Granger with Regency Hospice for her loving care and support. The family will receive friends at Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, located at 781 Treeland Dr, Ladson, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00am with funeral services following at 10:30am. The Rev Buddy Locke is officiating. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.