Donna M. Gadsden N. CHARLESTON - The family of Ms. Donna M. Gadsden announces her Transition on Friday morning, February 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Ms. Shanell Gadsden, siblings, Elder Odessa G. Purdy, Mrs. Shelia G. Johnson, Mrs. Bertha Mae North, and Mr. Sammie Gadsden, Jr. Services celebrating her life will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2020