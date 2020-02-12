|
|
Donna M. Gadsden N. CHARLESTON - The funeral service for Ms. Donna M. Gadsden will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12 NOON I Greater New Zion Pentecostal Church, 1220 King St., Charleston, SC. Bishop A. Edwin Doctor, pastor. Inhumation following in Riverview Memorial Garden. Her daughter, Ms. Shannell Gadsden, her siblings, Elder Odessa Purdy, Shelia G. Johnson, Cynthia Gadsden, Bertha Mae Lee and Sammie Gadsden, Jr., nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins invite all other family and friends to attend these services celebrating her life. Friends may visit with family on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the church. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020