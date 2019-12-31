|
|
Donna Moore Canan Summerville - Donna Moore Canan, 68, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of Robert T. Canan, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 28, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, in Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Road, at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Donna was born May 31, 1951, in Miami, Florida, daughter of the late Donald Moore and Mary Corley Moore. She was the manager of an insurance company. She is survived by her husband, Robert T. Canan; mother, Mary Corley Moore; son, Donald Stoddard (Amy Jo) of Panama City, FL; two brothers, Rick Moore of Summerville, SC, Mike Moore of Conway, SC; five grandchildren: Megan Stoddard, Cameron Stoddard, Rowan Stoddard, Alaura Crutchfield, Lacie Stall; three great-grandchildren: Hunter Stall, Jameson Stall, Sadie Stall; former daughter-in-law, Denise Jarko. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Moore. Flowers accepted or memorials in her name may be made to Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 http://northwoodbaptist.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020