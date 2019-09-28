Donna Pierce Baker Harleyville, SC - Donna Deloras Pierce Baker, 80, widow of Isaac Wayland Baker of Harleyville, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held 2 P.M. Monday September 30, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Gardens Chapel with Rev. John Hill officiating, at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm Sunday September 29, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home with Eastern Star Rites. Donna was born on August 16, 1939, in Apache, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Raymond Pierce and Alma Hope Moore Pierce. She was a retired telephone operator with Southern Bell, Bellsouth and AT&T. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Harleyville, Easter Star, Telephone Pioneers, Red Hatters and a supporter of the Ronald McDonald House. Surviving is her daughter, Penny Hope Baker Elliott, Irmo; a son, Wayland Ray Baker, Harleyville; grandson, James Christopher Elliott; brothers, Walter (Naty) Pierce, Raymond Keith (Linda) Pierce, Gerald (Eddie Faye) Pierce and James (Missy) Pierce; sisters, Dena Bennett, Karen (Moe) Spradley, Sheila Pierce and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019