Donna Ringley Decker N. Charleston - Donna Ringley Decker, 75, of North Charleston, SC, passed peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, 27 June at her residence in Charleston, SC. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Larisey Cemetery, Walterboro, SC. Donna Josephine Reed was born 11-26-1943 in Denver, CO. God's Plan had her adopted as a toddler and grew up Donna Jo Ringley on NW 15th Street in Richmond, IN. Donna is survived by her son Scott and Wendy Jennings of Parker, CO; her daughter Lori and Richard Martin of Charleston, SC; sister Paula Cope; brother Ronald Ringley and Karen Ringley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zachary and Malinda Moore of Charleston, SC, Steven and Rachel Jennings of Parker, CO and great-grandchild, Hunter Moore. Donna was a kind hearted woman, that cherished life, who loved her family, friends and her pets. She worked 30 years at First Federal Savings and Loan, Richmond and provided for her family. She was pre-deceased by her parents, granddaughter Hailee and great-granddaughter Emmerson Anne.