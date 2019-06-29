Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Ringley Decker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Ringley Decker Obituary
Donna Ringley Decker N. Charleston - Donna Ringley Decker, 75, of North Charleston, SC, passed peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, 27 June at her residence in Charleston, SC. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Larisey Cemetery, Walterboro, SC. Donna Josephine Reed was born 11-26-1943 in Denver, CO. God's Plan had her adopted as a toddler and grew up Donna Jo Ringley on NW 15th Street in Richmond, IN. Donna is survived by her son Scott and Wendy Jennings of Parker, CO; her daughter Lori and Richard Martin of Charleston, SC; sister Paula Cope; brother Ronald Ringley and Karen Ringley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zachary and Malinda Moore of Charleston, SC, Steven and Rachel Jennings of Parker, CO and great-grandchild, Hunter Moore. Donna was a kind hearted woman, that cherished life, who loved her family, friends and her pets. She worked 30 years at First Federal Savings and Loan, Richmond and provided for her family. She was pre-deceased by her parents, granddaughter Hailee and great-granddaughter Emmerson Anne. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now