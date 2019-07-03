|
Donna Ringley Decker N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Donna Ringley Decker will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Larisey Cemetery, Walterboro, SC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 4, 2019