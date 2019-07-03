Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Donna Ringley Decker


1943 - 2019
Donna Ringley Decker Obituary
Donna Ringley Decker N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Donna Ringley Decker will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Larisey Cemetery, Walterboro, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 4, 2019
