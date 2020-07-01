1/1
Donna Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Shaw Goose Creek - The family of Ms. Donna Grant Shaw announces her passing on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Her celebration of life services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 11:00AM at New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 1644 Hwy 174 Edisto Island, SC. Ms. Shaw is the daughter of the late Mr. Evans Grant, Sr. and Mrs. Mae Ellen Grant. She is survived by her son, Mr. Anthony D. Johnson, Jr.. Viewing for Ms. Shaw will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Services can be viewed via live-streaming on Friday, July 3rd by logging onto dickersonmortuary.net and selecting the Facebook icon at the top of the screen. Donna is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved