Donna Shaw Goose Creek - The family of Ms. Donna Grant Shaw announces her passing on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Her celebration of life services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 11:00AM at New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 1644 Hwy 174 Edisto Island, SC. Ms. Shaw is the daughter of the late Mr. Evans Grant, Sr. and Mrs. Mae Ellen Grant. She is survived by her son, Mr. Anthony D. Johnson, Jr.. Viewing for Ms. Shaw will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Services can be viewed via live-streaming on Friday, July 3rd by logging onto dickersonmortuary.net
and selecting the Facebook icon at the top of the screen. Donna is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144.