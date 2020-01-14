Home

Donnell Pope
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Matthews Presbyterian Church
Matthews, NC
1950 - 2020
Donnell Pope Obituary
Donnell Pope Rembert, SC - Donnell Lee Pope, 69, died January 4, 2020 at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. Don was a loving family man. He married Katie on April 24,1982 at Grace Episcopal Church in Camden, SC. He referred to her as "my Bride" for the 37 years they were married. He was proud of and cherished his two daughters, M.E. and Deas, from the day they were born to the day they married their dear husbands to the day he died. With dimples, a welcoming smile and sparkling blue eyes, Don was warm and engaging. Never met a stranger. In five minutes of a conversation, he would make some connection. He had an incredible memory for names, dates and relationships. Don was born in Goldsboro, NC on December 25,1950 to Mary Louise Donnell Pope and Erskine Lee Pope. He was the first grandson on both sides of the family. He enjoyed the families' excitement, joy and celebration and never felt cheated to celebrate with Jesus. Graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School (1969) in Winston-Salem, NC and The Citadel (1973), The Military College of South Carolina, in Charleston. He worked in sales and training with Roadway Express out of Akron, OH; an Account Manager with AchieveGlobal/Miller Heiman in Atlanta, Ga. And Charlotte, NC for over 20 years and with Tenet Wealth Management in Camden, SC as a financial planner until his death. As a graduate of The Citadel, the Military College of S.C., he was a proud member of the Class of 1973. He was a scholarship athlete lettering as an offensive lineman for The Citadel football team. After graduating he supported his alma mater by serving on many alumni committees including The Brigadier Foundation board of directors and Class Chairman for The Citadel Foundation. He was inducted into the Order of the Tartan recognizing his consistent financial support to the institution. Don was a life-long Presbyterian. He served as Elder/Deacon at Northminster Presbyterian Church and Bethesda Presbyterian Church. He chaired Men of the Church at Mathews Presbyterian Church for 10 years. Don is survived by his wife, Catherine (Katie) Capehart Pope of Boykin, SC and daughters - Mary Elizabeth (M.E.) Pope Zingery (Scott) of Charlotte, NC and Deas Donnell Pope Josephson (Kevin) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl; Brother Bill Pope (Robin), children Chad and Courtney; Sister Carol Pope Richardson (Bob), children Wes and Blake. The Memorial service will be held at Matthews Presbyterian Church in Matthews, NC (Charlotte area) on January 18, 2020 at 1pm. Memorial gifts may be made in Don's memory to The Citadel Brigadier Foundation (Don Pope) 171 Moultrie St. Charleston S.C. 29409 or the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
