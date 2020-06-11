Donnell Waring Washington
Donnell Waring Washington N. CHARLESTON - Mr. Donnell Waring Washington, 49, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 30, 2020. The Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Cemetery, 1858 Grimball Rd., Charleston, South Carolina. Family and friends may visit at the mortuary on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 5:30 P.M. He is survived by his loving mother, Rosalind F. Washington; siblings: Franklin Washington, Jr., Nicole E. Washington, Terri L. Washington, Joslin R. Washington and Rosalind C. Hamilton (adopted); paternal grandparents, Jacob Washington and Wilhelmina Washington and maternal grandparents, Eloise Chisolm and Louis Richardson. aunts and uncles: Mary Washington, Laura Higgins, Jacqueline Washington, Mildred Ackerman (Milliard, Sr.), James Washington, Sr. (Patricia), Bernard Richardson, Kathy Richardson and Curtis Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Washington, Sr. Family and friends may visit at 2215 Greenridge Rd., Apt. 117, North Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
