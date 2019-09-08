|
Donnie & Linda Caston Mt. Pleasant - Donnie Caston, 80, and his beloved wife, Linda Caston, 75, both of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on September 5, 2019. Donnie was born on September 7, 1938, in Jackson, Georgia, son of the late Bonnie Carr Caston and James B Caston. Linda was born on September 3, 1944, in Athens, Georgia, daughter of the late Brady Dye and Emory Coile Dye. They were preceded in death by their son, Kevin Tyrone Caston They are survived by their son, Timothy Caston of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; and their grandchildren, Ashley, Aubree and Jackson Caston. Donnie and Linda met at the University of Georgia, where both achieved Masters Degrees in Education. They married after they graduated college and were together for 52 years. Donnie and Linda were both educators in the Clarke County school system. Linda taught first through third grade for 32 years, and in 1986 was selected as Clarke County School District's Teacher of the Year. Donnie was a physical education teacher, a Vice Principal and the Director of Transportation for Clarke County School District. He also officiated high school football and basketball games for over 20 years. Donnie loved the outdoors; he was a hunter, fisherman and avid golfer. Linda loved the beach, traveling and music. The family will receive friends at Isle of Palms Baptist Church, 14 24th Ave., Isle of Palms, SC 29451 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5 PM to 6 PM. Funeral services will follow, at 6 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 9, 2019