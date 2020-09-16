Dontarius Ja-uan Pringle N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Dontarius Pringle are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Pringle leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Shelena Angel Stinson, Kingston Ta'Juan Pringle, and Samuel Carter Green; his parents, Latonya Denise Hamilton and Donald Pringle; his siblings, Ta'Juan D. Pringle, Donesha J. Pringle, Raquele S. Pringle and Dondrick J. Pringle; his grandparents, Lillie Ann Simmons (Lester Lincoln), Elouise Brown (Silas) and Geraldine Major; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
