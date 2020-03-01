Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of James Island
1110 Camp Rd
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donte's Backman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donte's M. Backman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donte's M. Backman Obituary
Donte's M. Backman JAMES ISLAND - Donte's M. Backman, 25, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. He will be laid to rest in Stem Point Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Rd., James Island, SC 29412. Viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He survived by his parents, Tara D. Backman and Deon L. Ladson; siblings: Dakari J. Backman, Audajsia D. Backman, Alaya D. Backman, Destiny L. Ladson, Deon L. Ladson, Jr., Demtrius L. Ladson, Daquan M. Goff and Desman L. Ladson; paternal grandparents: Mr. Allen Roper, Mrs. Cathy Ladson and Ms. Hazel Moore; maternal grandparents, Mr. Thomas Backman, Jr. and Mrs. Audrey L. Backman and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donte's's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -