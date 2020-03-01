|
Donte's M. Backman JAMES ISLAND - Donte's M. Backman, 25, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. He will be laid to rest in Stem Point Memorial Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Rd., James Island, SC 29412. Viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He survived by his parents, Tara D. Backman and Deon L. Ladson; siblings: Dakari J. Backman, Audajsia D. Backman, Alaya D. Backman, Destiny L. Ladson, Deon L. Ladson, Jr., Demtrius L. Ladson, Daquan M. Goff and Desman L. Ladson; paternal grandparents: Mr. Allen Roper, Mrs. Cathy Ladson and Ms. Hazel Moore; maternal grandparents, Mr. Thomas Backman, Jr. and Mrs. Audrey L. Backman and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2020