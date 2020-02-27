Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Dora Davis Obituary
Dora Davis N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Dora Davis are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the church. Ms. Davis leaves to cherish her legacy with her sons, Terrell Lee Anderson and Ervin Lenard Davis; devoted companion, Douglas L. Hunt; brother, Deacon Eddie Washington, stepsister, Freddie M. Lee; aunt Vermell McCray, devoted niece Cheryl Frazier; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
