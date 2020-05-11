Doran E. Cook, Jr. CHARLESTON - Doran E. Cook, Jr., 92, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service with immediate family will be held on May 13, 2020 at his beloved Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Rockingham, NC. Arrangements by Watson-King Funeral Home. Doran was born in Oceana, W.VA on February 25, 1928. Doran graduated from high school in 1945 and joined the Navy. He was discharged with a medical service connected disability. He received two years training at Gunter's Electric Shop in Beckley, W.Va. He attended Wingate College and St. Andrews College. He was pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for 30 years, from 1962 until his retirement in 1991. He was also employed by Seaboard/CSX Railroad. He enjoyed fixing things and helped his son at Margiotta's Sewing Center. In fact, the family agreed that if Papa couldn't fix it, no one could. Doran is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Karen Fultz Walker (Bob); son, Edward Cook; grandchildren, Katharine and Matthew Cook; and a great- granddaughter, Shayleigh. Doran's family would like to thank Dr. Hugh Thompson and his staff for the wonderful care he received through the years and Hospice, especially Pearl. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.