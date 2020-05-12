Doreen Faye (Kaslinger) Kern
1940 - 2020
Doreen Faye Kaslinger Kern Charleston - Doreen Faye Kasliner Kern, 79, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Doreen was born September 20, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Louis Kasliner and Ida Chayt Kasliner. She was a retired Court Reporter. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kaitlin Greenstein, daughter-in-law Ann Chapman, cousins, and aunts. She was preceded in death by her parents and her uncle, Jack Chayt. Memorials may be made to Susan G. Koeman and Tampa Human Society in Honor of Maddy & Sweetness. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Funeral services provided by
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
