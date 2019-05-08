Doreen Jametta Traeye N. CHARLESTON - Doreen Jametta Traeye, 62, of Dorchester County entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service celebrating the life of Doreen Jametta Traeye will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 1:00p.m. at Mount Horr AME Church, 4360 SC Highway 174, Hollywood, SC. The wake service will be held on Thursday, May 9th at Mt. Olivet Pentecostal Church, 96 Stratton Drive, North Charleston from 6 to 8:p.m the family will receive friends from 7 to 8:p.m. Interment: The Church Cemetery. Doreen Jametta Traeye is the mother of Kieta Traeye and Chantel Gonzalez (Michael), grandmother of Kamrin Cooper, Kenndi Graham, Andre Gilbert, Jr., Kendall Birts and Catiana Kamtert, sister of Gloria Dean Williams, Pamela Thompson (Wilbert), Wilma Drayton, Floretta Poinsett, Leon Poinsette, Vanessa Watson, Vincent Traeye, Germaine Smith (Lawrence) and Millicent Middleton (Taevin), deceased siblings, Penelope Holmes, Bernard Heyward, Martin Heyward, Emma Grant, Helen Brooks, Deloris Poinsette and Patrick Poinsette and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street, North Charleston, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019